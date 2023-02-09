Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181,152 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Truist Financial worth $164,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 615,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,825. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $65.84.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

