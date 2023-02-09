Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $44,063,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 28.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,011,000 after acquiring an additional 164,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cigna by 40.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.02. 278,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,526. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.