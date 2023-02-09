Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 430,182 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PPL worth $48,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.2 %

PPL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.42. 458,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,108. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.