Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,353 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $180,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $114,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom stock traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $613.58. 286,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.90. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $256.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

