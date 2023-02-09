Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.15% of Crown worth $209,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter.

CCK stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

