Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Crown Castle has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 174.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

NYSE CCI opened at $143.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $150,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

