Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0815 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $29.79 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00086709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00064563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00024179 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

