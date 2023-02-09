CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,876 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.00% of CRH worth $241,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

