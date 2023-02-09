Craig Hallum Raises Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $23.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $4.99 on Thursday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 249,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $257.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 181.06% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

