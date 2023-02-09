Cowen Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $581.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $647.00 to $581.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $594.94.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $494.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 12-month low of $408.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.