Cowen Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $166.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $138.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

