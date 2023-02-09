Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Covestro Stock Performance

1COV traded down €0.11 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching €42.72 ($45.94). The company had a trading volume of 743,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is €39.42 and its 200 day moving average is €35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($62.37).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

