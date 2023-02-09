Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cousins Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $97,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

