Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPNG. New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coupang has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $27.12.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Coupang by 6.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

