Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Piper Sandler raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,522,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Coty by 3,246.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,589 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coty by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $5,264,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 810,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.