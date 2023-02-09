Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

