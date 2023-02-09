Cormark Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.25.

NPI opened at C$34.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$33.59 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

