Contrasting Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) & Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Astria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astria Therapeutics N/A -327.59% -41.15% Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.28% -51.18%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astria Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Astria Therapeutics and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Astria Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.96%. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hepion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Astria Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astria Therapeutics N/A N/A -$194.91 million ($3.64) -4.04 Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.72 million ($0.59) -1.31

Astria Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hepion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hepion Pharmaceuticals beats Astria Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. The company was founded on May 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

