Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0579 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $134.30 million and $4.73 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002558 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Buying and Selling Constellation
