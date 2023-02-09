Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Steffan Tomlinson Sells 33,126 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 33,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $829,475.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,431.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steffan Tomlinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Steffan Tomlinson sold 227,877 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $5,831,372.43.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Steffan Tomlinson sold 11,300 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $282,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 37.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

