Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.91

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.91 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17.57 ($0.21). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 17.13 ($0.21), with a volume of 246,992 shares trading hands.
Condor Gold Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £29.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.06.
About Condor Gold
Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.
Further Reading
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.