Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.04

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.04 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 12960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.31.

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 665,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,727,920. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $67,110 in the last ninety days.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

