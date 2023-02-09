Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.35

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 6102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Compute Health Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPUH. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,708,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 82,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,424,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 483,000 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 30.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 701,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 163,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

