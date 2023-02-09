Comparing Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) & Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $6.53 billion 0.45 $241.41 million $6.29 8.65 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.17 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rush Enterprises and Cazoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 706.60%. Given Cazoo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 5.54% 21.67% 9.88% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Cazoo Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.