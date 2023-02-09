Comparing Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) & The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pathward Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathward Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 The PNC Financial Services Group 2 5 6 0 2.31

Pathward Financial presently has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $180.41, suggesting a potential upside of 11.67%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Pathward Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pathward Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathward Financial $606.00 million 2.32 $156.39 million $4.21 11.86 The PNC Financial Services Group $23.54 billion 2.77 $6.04 billion $13.87 11.65

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pathward Financial. The PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pathward Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pathward Financial pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pathward Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathward Financial 20.37% 18.73% 1.94% The PNC Financial Services Group 25.73% 12.88% 1.11%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Pathward Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes the Crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services and Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

