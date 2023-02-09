Comparing FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTI Consulting and Avalon GloboCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.93 billion 1.93 $234.97 million $6.31 26.09 Avalon GloboCare $1.24 million 25.07 -$9.09 million ($1.30) -2.39

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.72% 14.07% 7.52% Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares FTI Consulting and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FTI Consulting and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 1 1 0 2.50 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTI Consulting presently has a consensus price target of $193.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.55%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Risk and Volatility

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Avalon GloboCare on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment consists of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment includes a portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analytic

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

