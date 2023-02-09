Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 125,790 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125,790 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 8.3% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.23% of Accenture worth $376,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.20. 303,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,415. The firm has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.18 and its 200-day moving average is $282.50. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $351.58.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

