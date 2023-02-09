Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,080 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $70,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.3 %

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Shares of ECL traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.27. The company had a trading volume of 276,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $192.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.