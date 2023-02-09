Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $177.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology Company Profile

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

