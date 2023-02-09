Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

Comcast stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.