Columbia Sportswear (COLM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2023 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2023 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $75.00.

2/3/2023 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $97.00.

2/1/2023 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2023 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2023 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.