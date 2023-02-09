Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,628.12 on Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $47.83 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,628.12 or 0.07226240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00443423 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,637.31 or 0.29373161 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00426484 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

