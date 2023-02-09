Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,618 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.