Clover Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $284,262.28 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $71.70 million and $284,262.28 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00438824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.44 or 0.29068474 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00441094 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns."

