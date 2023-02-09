Clover Finance (CLV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $306,556.67

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $78.60 million and approximately $306,556.67 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

