Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Raised by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,913 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,050,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,272,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 775,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.53. 1,531,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,668,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

