Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.58.

In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,864.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the second quarter worth $50,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

