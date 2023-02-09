Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
Shares of CIA stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,864.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
