Citigroup Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $380.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $305.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.56.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $320.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $441.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.37 and its 200 day moving average is $274.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Research analysts predict that RH will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $49,224,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,063 shares in the company, valued at $869,066,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

