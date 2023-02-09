Citigroup Raises Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $81.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BERY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

