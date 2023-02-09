Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $101,630.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $107.63.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 89,612 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.