Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.44

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $6.66. Cineplex shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 111 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.