Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($4.41)-(4.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $454-456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.82 million. Children’s Place also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$4.41–$4.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.42. 160,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. Children’s Place has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $531.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Children’s Place from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

