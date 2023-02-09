Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($4.41)-(4.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $454-456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.82 million. Children’s Place also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$4.41–$4.02 EPS.
Children’s Place Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.42. 160,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. Children’s Place has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $531.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.98.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Children’s Place
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.