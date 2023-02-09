Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 2,107,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,291. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. Chemours’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

