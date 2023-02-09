Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 311 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $218.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

