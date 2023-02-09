Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 256 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.34.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $171.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

