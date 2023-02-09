Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $287.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

