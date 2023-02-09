Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $929,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

SPGI stock opened at $365.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.17 and a 200-day moving average of $346.81.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

