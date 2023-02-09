Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

