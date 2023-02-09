Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $456.06 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $379.61 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

