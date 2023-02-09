Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $730.99 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $694.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.